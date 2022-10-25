COVID-19 Vaccinated People Suffering Strange Hallucinations Before Collapsing

Jim Crenshaw
October 6, 2022
Security cameras from around the world are capturing frightening new footage of people collapsing in spasms on the ground in what may be the latest symptom of exposure to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Source: HealthImpactNews: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLj3Oglf96pS/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.