COVID-19 Vaccinated People Suffering Strange Hallucinations Before Collapsing

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Jim Crenshaw
October 6, 2022
Security cameras from around the world are capturing frightening new footage of people collapsing in spasms on the ground in what may be the latest symptom of exposure to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Source: HealthImpactNews: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLj3Oglf96pS/