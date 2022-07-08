Putin - If The West Wants To Beat Us on the Battlefield, Let Them Try - 070722

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Here is what Putin actually said at the meeting with the heads of factions in the State Duma:
- We managed to minimize the consequences of illegal Western sanctions;
— The West has failed and will not succeed in sowing discord and confusion in Russia;
— The collective West has been behaving aggressively towards Russia for decades;
- The West does not need Russia as a country, which is why it supported separatism and terrorism;
- The war in Ukraine was unleashed by the collective West, it is the culprit of what is happening today;
- The West should have understood that it had lost from the very beginning of the Z operation;
- Attempts by the West to reverse the course of history are doomed to failure;
- The ruling classes of the Western countries began to use openly despotic methods;
- The West imposes on the world a model of totalitarian liberalism and a "culture of cancellation", but this is impossible;
Putin regrets that the actions of the West are turning into a tragedy for the Ukrainian people.