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Putin - If The West Wants To Beat Us on the Battlefield, Let Them Try - 070722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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202 views • July 08, 2022

Here is what Putin actually said at the meeting with the heads of factions in the State Duma:


- We managed to minimize the consequences of illegal Western sanctions;


— The West has failed and will not succeed in sowing discord and confusion in Russia;


— The collective West has been behaving aggressively towards Russia for decades;


- The West does not need Russia as a country, which is why it supported separatism and terrorism;


- The war in Ukraine was unleashed by the collective West, it is the culprit of what is happening today;


- The West should have understood that it had lost from the very beginning of the Z operation;


- Attempts by the West to reverse the course of history are doomed to failure;


- The ruling classes of the Western countries began to use openly despotic methods;


- The West imposes on the world a model of totalitarian liberalism and a "culture of cancellation", but this is impossible;


Putin regrets that the actions of the West are turning into a tragedy for the Ukrainian people.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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