Here is what Putin actually said at the meeting with the heads of factions in the State Duma:





- We managed to minimize the consequences of illegal Western sanctions;





— The West has failed and will not succeed in sowing discord and confusion in Russia;





— The collective West has been behaving aggressively towards Russia for decades;





- The West does not need Russia as a country, which is why it supported separatism and terrorism;





- The war in Ukraine was unleashed by the collective West, it is the culprit of what is happening today;





- The West should have understood that it had lost from the very beginning of the Z operation;





- Attempts by the West to reverse the course of history are doomed to failure;





- The ruling classes of the Western countries began to use openly despotic methods;





- The West imposes on the world a model of totalitarian liberalism and a "culture of cancellation", but this is impossible;





Putin regrets that the actions of the West are turning into a tragedy for the Ukrainian people.