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HUGE! Dr. Syed Haider: 4,000+ Covid Patients= 0 Deaths- Interview
Resistance Chicks
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101 views • November 02, 2021
Dr. Syed Haider, board certified in Internal Medicine, has been on the front lines treating acute covid-19 patients. His pinned tweet on his Twitter account with over 25,000 followers says that his experience using Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine has equaled over 4,000 patients RECOVERED- that means ZERO deaths. So why isn't this front page news? Why are the powers that be so bent against treatments that actually WORK for patients and silencing doctors from telling their success stories? In this AMAZING interview with Dr. Syed, Leah and I were blown away by not only his success stories in treating countless acute Covid patients, but in just how awake he is to the corruption all around us! You don't want to miss the interview that some have called our best one yet! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/live-dr-syed-haider-4000-covid-patients-0-deaths/

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red pillvaccine reactionscovid 19hydroxychloroquineivermectinflccccovid treatmentssteve kirschfluvoxamine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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