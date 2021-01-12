ANNOUNCING “THE GREATER RESET” JOIN US JANUARY 25TH-29TH 2021!!!

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pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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The Greater Reset is the world’s collective response to the World Economic Forum’s Initiative: The Great Reset. From January 25th to the 29th 2021 you are invited to join us for 5 days of discussion about the diverse opportunities available for those who seek to live in harmony with humanity and the planet, while respecting our innate freedom. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Derek Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network about this amazing event, why it was launched and what it hopes to achieve when it comes to offering solutions in the face of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”.
To watch The Greater Reset online and to host your own viewing party please visit:
https://thegreaterreset.org
To learn more from Derek visit:
https://theconsciousresistance.com
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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