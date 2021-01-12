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ANNOUNCING “THE GREATER RESET” JOIN US JANUARY 25TH-29TH 2021!!!
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501 views • January 12, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
The Greater Reset is the world’s collective response to the World Economic Forum’s Initiative: The Great Reset. From January 25th to the 29th 2021 you are invited to join us for 5 days of discussion about the diverse opportunities available for those who seek to live in harmony with humanity and the planet, while respecting our innate freedom. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Derek Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network about this amazing event, why it was launched and what it hopes to achieve when it comes to offering solutions in the face of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”.

To watch The Greater Reset online and to host your own viewing party please visit:
https://thegreaterreset.org

To learn more from Derek visit:
https://theconsciousresistance.com

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
Keywords
trumpgeoengineeringeducationvaccinecommunismtechnologybidenfascismtransportationtechnocracybill gatesdigital currencyweflockdowncovid-19press for truthgreat resetpressfortruthdereck broze
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