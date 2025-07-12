This young lady was the epitome of great health ... until she dropped dead.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Everybody's focusing on every possibility except one in particular.
"The sudden death of a healthy young student from Cork in the middle of her Leaving Certificate exams last year may be linked to both a previously unknown genetic abnormality and an oral contraceptive pill, an inquest has heard.
A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that Sarah-Kate O’Meara had begun taking a common combined oral contraceptive, Ovreena, about a month before her death."
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/vibrant-teen-who-died-suddenly-35541917
https://www.facebook.com/sarahkate.omeara
https://www.facebook.com/diann.omeara
Music: Be Forest - Glow
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report