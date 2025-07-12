This young lady was the epitome of great health ... until she dropped dead.

Everybody's focusing on every possibility except one in particular.

"The sudden death of a healthy young student from Cork in the middle of her Leaving Certificate exams last year may be linked to both a previously unknown genetic abnormality and an oral contraceptive pill, an inquest has heard.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that Sarah-Kate O’Meara had begun taking a common combined oral contraceptive, Ovreena, about a month before her death."

https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/vibrant-teen-who-died-suddenly-35541917

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

