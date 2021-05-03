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‘What is the Pharmaceutical Industry Really Manufacturing?’
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63 views • May 03, 2021
“An Urgent Warning to the World” | Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 16
Michael Yeadon was a scientific researcher and vice president at drugs giant Pfizer Inc. He co-founded a successful biotech. Then his career took an unexpected turn.
Thus far, two of the experimental vaccines, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have been paused or halted following reports of clotting, stroke, anaphylaxis, Bell’s Palsy, and a host of other adverse neurologic or auto-immune disorders – and even deaths.
Has the general population been enrolled in a vast and unimaginably dangerous phase-three clinical trial without legal informed consent? And all for a disease that will never affect the overwhelming majority of people, and with a 99.7% survival rate?
Dr. Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes a large scale experiment is now well under way, which may have terrible implications for the global population.
Michael Yeadon was a scientific researcher and vice president at drugs giant Pfizer Inc. He co-founded a successful biotech. Then his career took an unexpected turn.
Thus far, two of the experimental vaccines, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have been paused or halted following reports of clotting, stroke, anaphylaxis, Bell’s Palsy, and a host of other adverse neurologic or auto-immune disorders – and even deaths.
Has the general population been enrolled in a vast and unimaginably dangerous phase-three clinical trial without legal informed consent? And all for a disease that will never affect the overwhelming majority of people, and with a 99.7% survival rate?
Dr. Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes a large scale experiment is now well under way, which may have terrible implications for the global population.
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