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Imbolc, Brigit and Candlemas
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26 views • January 26, 2022
This video is about the Celtic worship of Imbolc associated with Brigit and Candlemas. I investigate it's origins from the stars and the pagan wheel of the year to Brigid's day and Candlemas.
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If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
Keywords
lectureswastikaimbolc pagan or heathenfire worshipcandlemastriple goddess brigitirish paganismroman catholic paganismthe big dipperfire goddess brigitwiccan brigitfertility goddess brigitin the bellybrigids crossbrigit queen of heavenmary queen of heavenfeast of the presentation of the lordroman church of satannoble bereanssigns of heavenheathen dismayedkavvanbosheth in the hebrewstatue of mary idolresurrection of damnation
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