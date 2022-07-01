The Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy

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In todays video we will learn the importance of the Spirit of Prophecy in relation to the Bible,
Aims of the study is to understand:
Is the Spirit of Prophecy in the Bible?
What is the importance of the SOP?
Is the SOP on the same level with the Bible?
“Lesser light”, What does it mean?
What will happen to laity that reject the SOP?
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