A lively march tempo drives this operetta with crisp brass fanfares, sweeping strings, woodwinds darting between melodies, and tuba providing bounce, Full ensemble vocals soar over lush orchestration, highlighting playful motifs and intricate interplay for a buoyant, theatrical feel





Because I was afraid to speak when I was just a lad, My father gave me nose a tweak and told me I was bad. But then one day I learned some words that saved me achin’ nose. The biggest words I ever heard, and this is how they go: Hexafluorosilicic Acid Causes Tooth Fluorosis. Even though the sound of it Is something quite atrocious. If you say it loud enough You’ll always sound precocious. Hexafluorosilicic Acid Causes Tooth Fluorosis! Um diddle diddle diddle um diddle ay Um diddle diddle diddle um diddle ay! Because I was afraid to speak when I was just a lad, My father gave me nose a tweak and told me I was bad. But then one day I learned some words that saved me achin’ nose. The biggest words I ever heard, and this is how they go: Hexafluorosilicic Acid Causes Tooth Fluorosis. Even though the sound of it Is something quite atrocious. If you say it loud enough You’ll always sound precocious. Hexafluorosilicic Acid - Tooth Fluorosis!