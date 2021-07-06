【CCP’s Centennial】Chinese People Must Stand Up To Say No to CCP

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7/1/2021 It is a shame for all of us Chinese to let the CCP have its 100th anniversary. The CCP can survive for so long, because of the cowardice and selfishness of all our Chinese people. We must stand up to say no to the CCP for our nation’s future.