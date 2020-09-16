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Globalists Wage War on Natives!
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92 views • September 16, 2020
Globalists Wage War on Natives! Alberta, Canada, lands and native living conditions in a shambles! Will they rise up? Native children abducted! Marxist environmental impositions subjugating! And now the native population will be cruelly sterilized by the COVID vaccine! Will Canada's First Nations vanish? Or will they rise up!
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