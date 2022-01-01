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Metaverse Explained!!!!!
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207 views • January 01, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters ,Brothers and Ex-Muslims who has accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand how the metaverse is going to separate you from real life with virtual environment. And Don't be scared by hearing the audio be brave. Cryptocurrencies or digital currencies(virtual currencies)will come in 2022 ,if anyone doesn't knows about it ,go to google.com and search for it in google. And there is no need of any test for this pandemic for anyone because this virus is just like a normal flu virus, there is no need of green pass and health apps or coronavirus tracking apps for individuals because they link your details with AI technology and governments and his officials can spy your biological activities happening in your body.
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