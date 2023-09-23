Create New Account
The Looming Government Shutdown: Matt Gaetz & Ric Grenell on Newsmax
Published 19 hours ago

Matt Gaetz & Ric Grenell on Newsmax: Matt Gaetz says they are trying to do work to correct the failures of Kevin McCarthy who he says he's quite literally punting and sending people home early, while they need to continue to work on the issues. 

Keywords
matt gaetzcongressgovernment shutdownnewsmaxric grenell

