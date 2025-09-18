BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hate Speech Agenda: Ai Censorship because of the Kirk False Flag | Vietnam Biometric Banking Test
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
427 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 1 day ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Charlie Kirk False Flag Agenda

VCAST covers more evidence of the Charlie Kirk false flag that don’t add up.    The agenda is simple, civil war to kill the creditor, destroy the Constitution via censorship, give the Right a turn to cancel the left, red gun flag laws, and more.   As predicted, Ai will be the savior to the world’s problems.   Guess what a country just did, appoint Ai to root out corruption.   Vietnam is planning on canceling 86 M bank accounts unless people give their biometric data.   Is this a WEF test for compliance for the beast money system?     

Keywords
false flagdeceptioncharlie kirkfake shootingeodorder out of chaossjwellfireai trickery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy