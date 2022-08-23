The EMF Assault - How to Protect Yourself

EMF and 5G radiation is everywhere and it is getting stronger all the time. It is already impacting one in every three people in Canada. Yet the 5G roll-out in support of Agenda 2030 is relentless and seemingly unstoppable. EMF experts Paul Pasternak and Michael Dawes discuss what we can do to protect ourselves and our children from this invisible-human’ assault.

This meeting is a collaboration with Canada Health Alliance and is hosted by CHA Executive Director, Alan Brough





Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada





https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/



https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/