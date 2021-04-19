Radical Truth #37 - The Price of Panic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The human cost of the emergency response has far outweighed the benefits,” is the sobering verdict of a trio of scholars—a biologist, a statistician, and a philosopher—in this comprehensive assessment of the worst panic-induced disaster in history.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Book: "The Price of Panic" https://amzn.to/3dn3lF4
Video 1: Episode #29 - "Make Churches Full Again" https://www.bitchute.com/video/PILJHynXrEKm/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate