EPSTEIN: Wexner SUBPOENAED! Clintons CONTEMPT Jail Threat - Files Delayed!
30 views • 1 day ago
Jan 22, 2026: House Oversight subpoenas Epstein circle - Les Wexner (Feb 18 dep), Darren Indyke (Mar 5), Richard Kahn (Feb 25). They managed estate/finances post-death; settled trafficking suit (sham marriages). Maxwell testifies Feb 9 (5th Amend). House votes hold Bill/Hillary Clintons contempt for subpoena refusal on Epstein ties/death probe (34-8 Bill, similar Hillary). Needs full House for DOJ enforcement (1yr jail/$100k max). Epstein Files Act: 1% released 1mo past Dec 19 deadline; Massie/Khanna slam AG Bondi redactions.
