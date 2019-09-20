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Beto Gaslights Gun Confiscation On CNN
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96 views • September 20, 2019
Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke went on Chris Cuomo's show on CNN to attempt to double speak his way into confiscating American's guns, but it isn't gun grabbing.
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