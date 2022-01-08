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HOW TO SURVIVE UPCOMING FALSE FLAGS: ROB DEW, ALISON WONDERLAND, MATT BAKER, TRUTHZILLA
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320 views • January 08, 2022
We wanted a highlight a portion of our most recent episode, the epic January 6th Roundtable Discussion with some of the most dangerous Thought-Criminals in the world, Rob Dew, Alison Wonderland and Matt Baker. Catch the full episode in the link below! Stay vigilant out there, Freedom Fighters. Don't fall into any traps.
FULL Episode: https://banned.video/watch?id=61d7c461e9268a5d7bfcccf9
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
FULL Episode: https://banned.video/watch?id=61d7c461e9268a5d7bfcccf9
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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