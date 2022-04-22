These are the 6 Primary GMO Crops. ALL Are Sprayed with "Roundup"/glyphosate (Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy

Courtesy of Jeffrey Smith's https://www.responsibletechnology.org/gmo-dangers/list-of-references-on-the-health-effects-of-glyphosate/

!!!!! To help support your body's natural ability to detoxify herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals, etc., learn about the world's FIRST & ONLY WATER-soluble, systemic (able to leave the gut for TOTAL BODY detoxification), high bio-availability, TRIPLE-patented zeolite dietary supplements that can cross cellular membranes to get INSIDE the cell AND that actually have an in-vitro pharmacokinetic study on them WITH a double-blind, placebo-controlled study due out in ~2023 by visiting: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX

Learn more at: tinyurl.com/ClearSleep & Linktr.ee/ZeoliteForDummies

To help others with their wellness challenges and/or to maintain their wellness by becoming a part-time or full-time ZOI Global distributor/Advisor, view ZOI’s Compensation Plan at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi and look around: Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithZoiGlobal

If you have product questions and/or want to get in on this GROUND-floor opportunity w/ a GAME-CHANGING chronic, environmental toxicity REVERSAL solution with THE GOLD standard for ALL zeolite products, contact my ZOI Global Advisor sponsor, Laurie Gagan BEFORE selecting one of the distributor enrollment kits at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi

m: 1+219.789.7180

[email protected] OR [email protected]

If you're a Healthcare Professional, contact ZOI Global's Founder/CEO:

[email protected]

ofc: 1+713.964.4525

and be sure to tell them that you were referred by Danny Tseng of: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX (distributor ID#: 3377)

BONUS! See below for a 3-part plan to regain or protect your wellness from GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, etc.:

1. PREVENT consuming GMOs & "Roundup" in the first place by growing your own food anywhere in the world with: https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview (original: https://www.brighteon.com/1983d3d6-b775-477d-ac48-e1e53ee46eaf ), https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns , and https://tinyurl.com/StartGrowingYourOwnFood. Financing – on a case-by-case basis – offered by https://GroGreenGlobal.com . Mention to Meredith Duke or her partner that FoodForestAbundance (FFA) Ambassador (5% off coupon code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID), Danny Tseng, referred you.





For the "whole enchilada" if you'd love to help spread the word about: https://FoodForestAbundanceFL.com by becoming a FREE "Abundance Ambassador" to earn up to 15% commissions, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FFAfolder

If you have questions, contact FFA's Head of Sales, Matthew Britt: [email protected], m: 1+613.263.4848 and tell him that Ambassador Danny Tseng referred you or give him my coupon code: onehouseoffthegrid





2. Mobilize (stir-up) any glyphosate & other toxins stored in your fatty tissue with Richway's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat. Learn more at: Bio-mats.com/danny or Biomats.com/danny-tseng. To share, use: Linktr.ee/Biomat

If you have questions, reach out to Richway's top distributor, Ron Guerra: [email protected] OR m: 1+303.915.7707 and be sure to mention that Danny Tseng referred you. To also become an independent Biomat distributor for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway





3. To learn about a REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to remove 74% of glyphosate from the body according to a pilot study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/LearnAboutBiomeMedic and enter gift code: PureAndPremium at iShopPurium.com to save 25% or USD$50 off your 1st order of $75+, whichever is greater





If you have questions about Biome Medic and/or any of Purium's 60+ other products, contact Purium Brand Partner, Barbero Caico: call/text: 916.622.3028 OR: [email protected] and give him gift code: PureAndPremium





To be able to afford everything listed above, supplement or replace your income with a part-time, home-based, BIG business SYSTEM as described at: tinyurl.com/FinancialFreedomVideo or, on YouTube: tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101





If you don't hear from the people above in a timely manner, then contact me:

Linktr.ee/DannyZen

Skype: ajnj08 (2 numbers)

786.441.2727 | text: 305.297.9360| toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975

[email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected]

Find me on Facebook: facebook.com/danny.tseng.5477

Find me on Linkedin: Linkedin.com/in/MultiMillionMLMcoaching



