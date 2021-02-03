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St. Corona - Crown of the New World Order (TRAILER)
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21 views • February 03, 2021
The world is in panic and fear.
The coronovirus or Covid19 dominates the news and very quickly the daily lives of all people in every country.
But why?
Is there an agenda behind the virus epidemic?
Is it a bioweapon?
© Protestant Production 2021
Our Blog: https://protestantproduction.blogspot.com
Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProtestantVideo
The coronovirus or Covid19 dominates the news and very quickly the daily lives of all people in every country.
But why?
Is there an agenda behind the virus epidemic?
Is it a bioweapon?
© Protestant Production 2021
Our Blog: https://protestantproduction.blogspot.com
Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProtestantVideo
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