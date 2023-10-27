William Schnoebelen - Halloween-Tis the Season to Be Evil

Dr. William Schnoebelen, a former high-level Mason, reveals secrets of the pagan holiday of Halloween. Bill will discuss his DVD "Halloween Unmasking Hell Night". This timely DVD asks the question: Is Halloween just a night of fun and fantasy or do actual ritual murders take place? Bill Schnoebelen is an internationally recognized speaker, author, minister and a naturopathic doctor. He has been studying religion and spirituality in one form or another all of his life, and is an ordained minister. Additionally, he has been a careful student of the UFO phenomenon since the late 1960's.

