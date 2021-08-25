The vaccinated are ones getting sick.

Israel is the world’s crystal ball. The more people vaccinated in your country will eventually go through what Israel is going through. 90% of the people in the hospitals are vaccinated. It seems that the smartest people that are supposed to be helping humanity are absent for some reason. Don’t fall for the hoax. Something evil is going on. They are defunding scientists and revoking licenses from medical doctors if they speak. Level I masks don’t work against a level III pathogen. Censorship has been implemented against all of those who voice their opinion against the mainstream narrative. Everything is considered miss information or disinformation but unfortunately, there is no debate. They won’t allow it.