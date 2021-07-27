CovidHoax: How Did We Get Here? - Dr David Martin

Dr. David Martin kicks into overdrive as he explains the historical contexts of the pharmaceutical industry, the hijacking of the medical establishment by not so benevolent people, the relations of all this to the theme of Eugenics and the overarching financial interests that have made ” THE FEAR OF DEATH ” into big business.This 90-minute presentation challenged my thinking on several topics, and I don’t necessarily agree with everything Dr Martin says in his presentation, but that’s a good thing."If you wonder why the magnetic experiment that you’re going to hear about from Dr. Carrie is so damn interesting, it’s NOT because of DNA, it’s NOT because of RNA, it’s because they are putting an antenna into your body to screw up the transmissions of all the wisdom of the cosmos so that you are detached from being human." - Dr David MartinPresentation given by Dr. David Martin at the “Free & Brave” Conference held at the Church of Glad Tidings in May, 2021.source: