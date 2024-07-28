© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Putin greets participants of the main naval parade in St. Petersburg.
Chinese sailors chant in response, “ Hello President! Hello friendship between China and Russia!”
Photo image used from naval parade in honor of Navy Day. Pictured by RIA Novosti correspondents are St. Petersburg, Vladivostok and Kaliningrad.