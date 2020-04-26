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Lifehacking Self Control #1 Why Ethical Hedonism is so damn sexy...
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22 views • April 26, 2020
Today, we are exceedingly lucky to live in a time when attitudes have matured and the science of biology has quantified the factors that determine the degree of self control we have and practice. This video series will present some cutting edge biohacking techniques, technologies, and even drugs for life hacking self control. Equally importantly you'll some rare philosophical mindsets for significantly increasing your will power, focus, and ability to resist addictive behaviors.
Topics & Resources Discussed
1:02 Science of biology and self control
1:46 Uncommon philosophical mindsets
2:00 A story - My psychopathic ex-best friend
7:55 If you had more self control?
8:35 Self control platitudes are useless
8:48 +20 self control lifehacks
9:35 An automatic system for making good decisions
10:23 Ethical hedonism
Lifehacking Ethical Hedonism: Make Good Decisions on Autopilot & Be the ROCKSTAR Forever https://www.limitlessmindset.com/limitless-lifestyle/844-lifehacking-ethical-hedonism
10:49 What is hedonism?
11:24 A dual focus....
#Lifehacking Self Control Playlist https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ac6e1fca-6b41-4c14-9b95-b7e1d88bfb92&index=1
23 Biohacks and Uncommon Mindsets for Superhuman Will Power https://www.limitlessmindset.com/limitless-lifestyle/77-biohacks-and-mindsets-for-will-power
Download the Caballo Protocol https://www.LimitlessCaballo.com
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Topics & Resources Discussed
1:02 Science of biology and self control
1:46 Uncommon philosophical mindsets
2:00 A story - My psychopathic ex-best friend
7:55 If you had more self control?
8:35 Self control platitudes are useless
8:48 +20 self control lifehacks
9:35 An automatic system for making good decisions
10:23 Ethical hedonism
Lifehacking Ethical Hedonism: Make Good Decisions on Autopilot & Be the ROCKSTAR Forever https://www.limitlessmindset.com/limitless-lifestyle/844-lifehacking-ethical-hedonism
10:49 What is hedonism?
11:24 A dual focus....
#Lifehacking Self Control Playlist https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ac6e1fca-6b41-4c14-9b95-b7e1d88bfb92&index=1
23 Biohacks and Uncommon Mindsets for Superhuman Will Power https://www.limitlessmindset.com/limitless-lifestyle/77-biohacks-and-mindsets-for-will-power
Download the Caballo Protocol https://www.LimitlessCaballo.com
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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