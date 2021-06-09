Interview with Pelorus Equity Group's Rob Sechrist

The Pelorus Fund is an investment vehicle that makes real estate loans on commercial properties with cannabis-related business operators as tenants. The Fund, secured by 1st lien real estate loans, has a target yield of 15% with monthly distributions. All of The Pelorus Fund investments are conservatively underwritten and vigorously vetted.Summary:*Top level on cannabis-use real estate bridge lending / associated difficulties/high costs*What to know about acquisition and build-out of cannabis-use properties*Private vs. FDIC insured banks and credit unions*How Pelorus adds value and why borrowers choose to work with them*Where Rob sees the market in 3-5 years*Political landscape of cannabis and what it meansFund Highlights:*Equity-like returns on secured debt.*Target IRR: 15%*23.77% Annualized IRR for December 2020*$82M Portfolio of 25 senior secured notes*Secured Commercial Real Estate Loans focused on Borrowers with Medically Licensed Cannabis Company Tenants.*The Pelorus Fund is a Private Mortgage REIT qualifying for a 20% Federal Tax Deduction on Interest Income.*Distributions made monthly.Rob's Bio:Rob is the co-founding President of Pelorus Equity Group and has more than 18 years of experience in the real estate finance industry. Since the formation of Pelorus in 2010, he has raised more than $175,000,000 in secured real estate transactions. Rob’s primary role at Pelorus Equity Group is the development of strategic alliances with both private and institutional investors, formation of equity partnerships, coordinating the company’s growth into new markets and as an underwriter of transactions. Rob also oversees the direction of the marketing programs to borrowers, brokers and investors. Today, Pelorus raises several million a month through the company’s investors and equity partnerships.Prior to joining the real estate industry, Rob was the founder and CEO of an international action sports manufacturing company. He has also managed medical product sales in Southern California as well as trained the sales reps nationally for an orthopedic manufacturer.Rob earned a BA from San Diego State University. Licenses include California Real Estate Broker’s License, NMLS License and designated expert witness as an asset based lender. He is also the CEO of JRS Capital USA, Inc. a real estate consulting firm based out of Newport Beach, California. Currently a member of Gen Next and a donor to the Gen Next Foundation.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 737 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.