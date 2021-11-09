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BILLBOARDS EXPOSE DISHONEST MEDIA: "BANNERS FOR FREEDOM” REVEAL SUPPRESSED VAXX DANGERS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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180 views • November 09, 2021
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Billboards Expose Dishonest Media: "Banners for Freedom” Reveal suppressed Vaxx Dangers https://rumble.com/vowuzp-billboards-expose-dishonest-media-banners-for-freedom-reveal-suppressed-vax.html

Quote: "It’s more obvious than ever that everyone in power is lying about the real side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. They aren’t being honest about the teenagers and young adults suffering from myocarditis, paralysis, and other ailments, nor the hundreds of thousands of adverse events already reported in VAERS. But Robert Agee, head of Banners for Freedom, wont let the truth be hidden and joins Stew today to discuss his fight against medical tyranny. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK

Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R
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vaccinesdepopulationvaerscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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