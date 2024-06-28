American Patriots Apparel 4th of July Promo Video 🇺🇸

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

The 4th of July is right around the corner. Prepare by buying your Christian American Patriot Gear at AmericanPatriotsApparel.com where every day is Independence Day!

Use the SAVE15 discount code at checkout to save 15% on your orders!

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

2. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️