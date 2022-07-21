CHP Talks: Ken Stouffer—How Has Christianity Contributed to Civilization?

July 21, 2022: My guest this week is Ken Stouffer, who recently took on the role of Development Director for CHP Canada. Ken is presenting the CHP’s family-friendly policies and its focus on Life and Freedom as the natural outgrowth of a Christian world view which greatly influenced Canada’s Education, Healthcare and Justice systems. We talk about the crucial role the CHP plays in bringing Christian values into politics.

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