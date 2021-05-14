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Clear Quartz Crystal Benefits {Holistic Restoration's Crystal Corner}
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24 views • May 14, 2021
I'm so excited to share with you my love of crystals and gemstones! You can now find HR's Crystal Corner at bit.ly/shopholistic :)
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Clear Quartz. Clear quartz is one of the most versatile healing stones and is known as the "Stone of Power." It's known to amplify any energy or intention. Clear quartz protects against negativity, attunes to your higher self, and reportedly relieves pain. It's known to enhance clairvoyance + awareness, improving one's perceptions and thought processes. Clear quartz is great for balancing the Third-Eye + Crown Chakras. Keywords: Clarity/Healing/Amplification
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/clear-quartz-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Clear Quartz. Clear quartz is one of the most versatile healing stones and is known as the "Stone of Power." It's known to amplify any energy or intention. Clear quartz protects against negativity, attunes to your higher self, and reportedly relieves pain. It's known to enhance clairvoyance + awareness, improving one's perceptions and thought processes. Clear quartz is great for balancing the Third-Eye + Crown Chakras. Keywords: Clarity/Healing/Amplification
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/clear-quartz-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
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