Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ZACH VORHIES - THE RED LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED A.I. IS BASICALLY A MECHANICAL GOD
63 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday |

A new technology is soon to come out in your world

My adversary through it will take control of families and of all those who use it, privacy will be lost and the spirit of evil that is inside this technology, will make many become lost. Be prepared

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/a-new-technology-is-soon-to-come-out-in-your-world/

---------------

‘Godfather of AI’ Warns Of Difficulty in Stopping ‘Bad Actors’ From Exploiting It

https://www.tldm.org/news57/godfather-of-ai-warns-of-difficulty-in-stopping-bad-actors-from-exploiting-it./






Keywords
zach vorhiesthe red line has been crossedai is basically a mechanical god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket