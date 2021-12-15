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You Won't Believe What's Happening in Australia.
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250 views • December 15, 2021
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Any donations would help me be consistent with my uploads, your donation will go toward hiring editors, post production and many more interviews exposing the truth.
Since this plandemic started - YouTube has obliterated my income because of interviews like these.
If you make a donation above $500 please send me your email as well so I can personally make contact.
Follow Spiro to keep updated:
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A conversation about Crimes Against Humanity in Australia / Melbourne featuring Spiro & David Icke.
https://www.banned.video/
Btc: bc1q33jcxxwnq3cmsy3zyy4z486meyeshy3xf9pz6v
Any donations would help me be consistent with my uploads, your donation will go toward hiring editors, post production and many more interviews exposing the truth.
Since this plandemic started - YouTube has obliterated my income because of interviews like these.
If you make a donation above $500 please send me your email as well so I can personally make contact.
Follow Spiro to keep updated:
https://linktr.ee/_spiro
https://instagram.com/spiro
https://t.me/spirotalks
A conversation about Crimes Against Humanity in Australia / Melbourne featuring Spiro & David Icke.
https://www.banned.video/
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