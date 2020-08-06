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Sally Yates claims James Comey went 'rogue' while interviewing Michael Flynn
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5 views • August 06, 2020
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testifies that she was upset James Comey didn't coordinate over interviewing then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; reaction from Guy Lewis, former U.S. attorney.
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