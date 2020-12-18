Cardinal Burke - COVID19 is the GREAT RESET [Full Homily]

Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the most powerful Catholics in the United States, gave a homily in which he savaged “secular forces” who want to “make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda.”------------------Good Vs Evil: Top Cardinal Speaks Out Against NWO Covid Lockdown Tyranny“Then there is the mysterious Wuhan virus about whose nature and prevention the mass media daily give us conflicting information,” said Burke. “What is clear, however, is that it has been used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations, to advance their evil agenda. These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal,’ which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear.”The Cardinal also slammed the United States’ fealty to China as a dangerous threat to Christian identity in America.“To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation remain safe and prosper,” he said.Burke, who sits on the Church’s Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church, is not the first prominent figure in the Catholic Church to warn about the dark objectives behind the Great Reset.As we highlighted back in November, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wrote an open letter to President Trump claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a plot to impose a “health dictatorship.”“We see heads of nations and religious leaders pandering to this suicide of Western culture and its Christian soul, while the fundamental rights of citizens and believers are denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman faceless tyranny,” wrote Viganò.He added that The Great Reset sought to inflict “the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt.”-------------------Trudeau and Biden Are Both Pushing for the Great ResetI wanted to warn my brothers and sisters in the USA about what they are in for if Joe Biden gets elected at the end of this US election fraught with fraud. This election that President Trump clearly won counting legal votes is one of the greatest threats to Democracy ever to confront the USA. Just have a look at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and how much he is like Biden.Trudeau, like Biden touts the idea of using the Coronavirus to launch a New World Order or as the latest saying goes, launch a Great Reset.He, like Biden, speaks of ‘Build Back Better’ which refers to the same program.