Biden's Clown World #5: Headlines - July 22, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes using headlines as short reminders of the current status of the nation.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 22 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Beethoven Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 ; Link to Clown World#5 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/

Links to all headlines:

https://freebeacon.com/elections/read-the-polls-biden-has-his-eyes-on-2024-voters-want-him-out-the-door/ https://news.grabien.com/story-van-jones-black-voters-frustrations-joe-biden-economy-worse

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ford-plans-cut-8000-jobs-help-fund-ev-endeavors

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/just-beginning-starbucks-ceo-warns-more-store-closures-due-crime

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/homebuilder-confidence-collapses-july

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/21/homes/mortgage-rates-july-21/index.html

https://thepoliticalinsider.com/3-out-of-4-middle-class-families-are-falling-behind-as-prices-rise/

https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2022/07/19/just-fyi-the-baby-formula-shortage-is-getting-worse-not-better-n483718

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/glenn-greenwald-explains-media-shift-against-biden-democrats-are-petrified-he-s-going-to-run-again/ar-AAZGNbq

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/22/scotus-department-of-homeland-security-immigration-enforcement/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2022/07/21/biden-fires-trump-appointed-immigration-judges-republicans-demand-answers-n1614648

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/ig-report-shows-immigration-system-buckling-under-pressure/

https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2022/07/21/border-patrol-officials-mayorkas-is-lying-about-the-border-again-n484375

https://www.foxnews.com/us/lexisnexis-faces-pressure-terminate-contract-ice

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/07/22/progressives-boast-5-million-new-immigrant-voters-for-2022/

https://justthenews.com/government/security/border-patrol-seizes-more-200-pounds-fentanyl

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/20/federal-court-orders-doj-release-docs-on-bidens-takeover-of-elections/

https://redstate.com/jeffc/2022/07/21/disney-beclowns-itself-by-giving-fairy-godmothers-the-gender-neutral-treatment-n599249

https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-murderer-released-6-years-50-year-sentence-arrested-again-gun-dui-charges

https://populistpress.com/gop-candidate-for-ny-governor-lee-zeldin-attacked-during-campaign-rally/

https://www.foxnews.com/us/181-k-12-educators-charged-child-sex-crimes-2022

https://www.dailywire.com/news/poll-americans-trust-armed-civilians-more-than-police-feds-in-mass-shootings

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/army-set-cut-force-size-20000-amid-unprecedented-challenges-recruitment

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/biden-trump-emergency-powers

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/trump-gave-explicit-order-about-jan-6-rally-make-sure-it-was-safe-event-dod



