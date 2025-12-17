DEATH JABBED SENATOR STROKES OUT ON CHAMBER FLOOR

**June 25, 2025**

- Senator Brazeau collapses in chamber during bill debate on federal government's major projects bill

- Senate debate briefly suspended

- Senate spokesman states he appears to be recovering after examination by paramedics

- Video footage URL: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=n_PSNQKx48Q

**April 23, 2021**

- Senator Patrick Brazeau tweets: "Got my vaccine today. 🙏to the #NativeFriendshipCentreMontreal, to the health-care workers and partners for the professionalism. Reçu mon vaccin ajd. Merci au Centre d’amitié Autochtone Montréal ainsi que les professionnels de la santé et partenaires pour leur professionnalisme."

- Tweet URL: https://x.com/senatorbrazeau/status/1385641110450708482





The timeline shows the senator's vaccine-related tweet from 2021 followed by his recent medical emergency during Senate proceedings in 2025.