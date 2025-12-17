DEATH JABBED SENATOR STROKES OUT ON CHAMBER FLOOR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**June 25, 2025**
- Senator Brazeau collapses in chamber during bill debate on federal government's major projects bill
- Senate debate briefly suspended
- Senate spokesman states he appears to be recovering after examination by paramedics
- Video footage URL: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=n_PSNQKx48Q
###
**April 23, 2021**
- Senator Patrick Brazeau tweets: "Got my vaccine today. 🙏to the #NativeFriendshipCentreMontreal, to the health-care workers and partners for the professionalism. Reçu mon vaccin ajd. Merci au Centre d’amitié Autochtone Montréal ainsi que les professionnels de la santé et partenaires pour leur professionnalisme."
- Tweet URL: https://x.com/senatorbrazeau/status/1385641110450708482
The timeline shows the senator's vaccine-related tweet from 2021 followed by his recent medical emergency during Senate proceedings in 2025.