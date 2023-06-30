Create New Account
Putin - A Class Act For Western Dunces
Western leaders want you to hate Russians. Why would you trust anything theY tell you? Think about Lockdowns, Masks, Medazolam, Vaccines, Digital Currency, 15 minute cities, Chemtrails and 5G. Any body who gets their collective goat cant be all bad.

Keywords
politicscontroversyconflictmutiny

