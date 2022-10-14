Corruption, Plunder and Waste

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Thousands of executive branch employees stand to gain financially on actions of the agency they work at? Say it ain’t so! But it is. And we were warned this would happen too.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Oct 14, 2022
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