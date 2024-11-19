Daniel 9:20-27 The Seventy Weeks Prophecy

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 9:20-27 with a message entitled - The Seventy Weeks Prophecy

The context of this passage is that the prophecy came in response to Daniel's prayer of confession and plea for mercy on behalf of Israel.

Daniel 9:20-27, also known as the Seventy Weeks Prophecy, is a Bible passage that describes a 490-year period of time and the events that will take place during it:

The angel Gabriel appears to Daniel and tells him that 70 weeks, or 490 years, are decreed for the people of Israel and their holy city.

We see the starting point of the prophecy taking place when the Persian king Artaxerxes I decrees the rebuilding of Jerusalem. The prophecy lists six events that will take place during the 490 years as verse 24 mentions.

To finish the transgression, To make an end of sins, To make reconciliation for iniquity, To bring in everlasting righteousness,

To seal up vision and prophecy, And to anoint the Most Holy. There is a seven-year period left in the prophecy that has not yet been fulfilled. This is the tribulation period.





Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au





Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia



