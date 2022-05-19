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What is love?
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26 views • May 19, 2022
Love the bible. Love wisdom. Love knowledge. Love the words. Love the truth. Love what Jesus did on the cross. Love is what makes or brakes a nation. Love is the greatest. Love you for watching. Love Love Love.
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