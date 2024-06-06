BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mission First Tactical Achro "gray man" 22L Backpack - Minuteman Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
69 views • 11 months ago

Keystone Overlander Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/overlander


Mission First Tactical Achro “without color” or gray man 22L Backpack

Features an ambi access CCW pocket and the velcro MFT Multi-Mount Platform

My P17 fits with room to spare

I’m not a fan of off-body firearm carry, so I secured a Pioneer Woman paring knife. Perhaps I should include a spoon and fork, too.

The subdued company logo is discreetly positioned above the exterior storage pocket where I organize my family ParaQuito insect repellent…you’re more likely to be killed by a mosquito than a Grizzly.

Only opens diagonally, I wish it folded out full like the 30L model.

I use the soft eyeglass pocket to carry two “camera” phones.

The carry handle is sturdy and the sweat chimney helps keep you cool

Sturdy padded shoulder harness with adjustable sternum strap.

The 2.4 pound pack is a good match for mountain bikers and day hikers.

Ambi water bottle pouches can hold up to 32 ounce containers

Padded compartment accommodates my inadequate, but long lived, 13” Lenovo Thinkpad. But I wish the compartment kept the notebook off the bottom.

I made use of the laser cut molle to install a holster and secure a barrel condom to carry the Keystone Overlander. Rugged enough to handle bumpy mountain bike trails with grace.

Not quite tall enough to comfortably accommodate our 19 ½” 10/22 takedown build, but I believe the 30L version would be tall enough.

Keywords
backpackgray manmission firstachro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy