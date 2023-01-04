Ka-52 "Alligator" is a New Generation Russian-made Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter. - Airfield Demonstration

Ka-52 Alligator is a new generation Russian-made reconnaissance and attack helicopter.





A separate advantage of the machine is the presence of an on-board radar "Crossbow-52" (or more modern - "Cutter"). In difficult weather conditions (when the GOES-451 optoelectronic guidance system is less effective), the airborne radar provides stable detection of enemy ground armored vehicles at a distance of 25-30 km and target designation for LMUR missiles.

Maximum speed - 310-350 km / h. It can fly sideways and even with its tail forward, and gains height at a speed of 20 m / s. The Alligator is the only helicopter in the world with ejection seats and controlled by two pilots.

The first ten modernized Ka-52M in the army

The Russian Aerospace Forces received the first ten modernized Kamov Ka-52M helicopters, which are mass-produced at the Arsenyev Aircraft Building Plant.

This was reported by TASS on January 4, citing information from its source.

The new Ka-52M helicopter is equipped with an upgraded optoelectronic system with an increased target detection and recognition range, a new digital drive that will improve aiming accuracy when firing a cannon. The upgraded Ka-52 also received a new radar system with an active phased array antenna and a guided missile with an increased range.



