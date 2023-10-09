Create New Account
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 297 - Babylon Business Pt D
REDEEMING THE TIME
Published 21 hours ago

Babylon Business consists of a pyramid of Corporation Umbrella Groups worldwide from top to bottom in decreasing size all under the chief Vatican Inc. Umbrella at the top.

Personal Income Tax is nothing less than the TITHE to the BEAST of ROME. That’s what it is people. Paying PERSONAL INCOME Tax is the same as Old Testament Tithing except that it isn’t VOLUNTARY but COMPULSORY and under STANDOVER TACTICS of PUNISHMENT and FEAR for those who don’t comply. The TAX doesn’t go to your National government but to the Vatican Bank.

The BEAST world business and government FRAMEWORK is NECESSARY to extract the ILLEGAL TAX from every working person laboring across the Flat Earth Plane. The Tax is like a pre-Mark MARK bringing everyone into compliance and obedience to the Beast in the belief that they are doing their NATIONAL and PATRIOTIC DUTY by sending money to their government!

The FINAL BUSINESS TRANSACTION in history is the INCORPORATION OF ALL HUMAN BODIES into the KINGDOM OF THE BEAST CORP INC.

BUYING AND SELLING HAS FOREVER BEEN THE BASIS OF BUSINESS!

PEOPLE SEE IT INCORRECTLY AS "THE BUSINESS WORLD!"

MORE CORRECTLY IT IS COMPREHENSIVELY, "THE WORLD OF BUSINESS!"

