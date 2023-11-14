The Biblical Response To Climate Change & Overpopulation

Does The Bible have anything to say regarding the government's obsession with 'Climate Change' and 'Overpopulation'? Are the Mainstream Media leading us up the Chemtrail-poisoned garden path? David Duffett from Quainton Baptist Church rigorously unearths the antidote of truth planted within The Scriptures and such we are told to live by.

Scriptures used: Genesis 8 & 9, James 4: 7 - 8, Acts 16:30, Isaiah 55: 8 - 9, Romans 8:28.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 5th November 2023.

Do join us for our Sunday Service at 18:00 hrs.

www.Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter. Key Light: Aputure Light Storm 60x with Aputure Light Dome Mini II.

