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Covid "Vaccine" Injurys
JosephJenkins
JosephJenkins
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120 views • February 08, 2022
This is a long video showing many diverse people with the health issues they're dealing with after the Covid injections. Many of them were ridiculed on social media after posting their ordeal.
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covid vaccine injurycovid vaccine adverse eventscovid injection damage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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