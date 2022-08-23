The Book of Genesis, Chapters 19-23, KJV

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Genesis chapters 19 through 23. Lot, Abraham's nephew, failed to prepare for the coming destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah. He and his daughters barely escaped, while his wife perished. God rewards Abraham for withholding not his son Isaac from God, and God promises to Abraham that his progeny will be numerous as the sand beside the sea and that all humanity would be blessed by Abraham's seed. In Abraham's obedience we see the foreshadowing of Messiah-the sacrifice that God provided as propitiation for mankind's sin. God bless you and take good care.