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A Divine Revelation of Hell: Vindication Time-(2026)
Proverbs 6:30-31 NLT
[30] Excuses might be found for a thief who steals because he is starving. [31] But if he is caught, he must pay back seven times what he stole, even if he has to sell everything in his house.
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