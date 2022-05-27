USA Signed on to WHO Treaty, The Dance of Destruction. Highly Censored Update

Revelation 16:2

“And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.”

VAERS COVID Vaccine

Adverse Event Reports

Through May 13, 2022





28,141

DEATHS



157,125

HOSPITALIZATIONS



129,059

URGENT CARE



192,535

DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS



9,652

ANAPHYLAXIS



15,497

BELL'S PALSY



4,642

Miscarriages

14,431

Heart Attacks

40,553

Myocarditis/Pericarditis

52,299

Permanently Disabled

6,634

Thrombocytopenia/

Low Platelet

31,438

Life Threatening

41,584

Severe Allergic Reaction

13,783

Shingles

44,348 Dead 4,279,200 Injured Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions as More Pfizer Fraud Uncovered

W.E.F's Luciferian plan for Satan's version of this New World Order. The alternative view is that God will use Satan and his demonic hoards to actually implement his New World Order, which is a Messianic New World Order. So whom should we fear? Satan and his puppets at the World Economic Forum, or God who is about to unleash his judgments upon the earth as prophesied in the Book of Revelation in the Bible?