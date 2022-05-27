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USA Signed on to WHO Treaty, The Dance of Destruction. Highly Censored Update
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232 views • May 27, 2022
Revelation 16:2
“And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.”
VAERS COVID Vaccine
Adverse Event Reports
Through May 13, 2022
28,141
DEATHS
157,125
HOSPITALIZATIONS
129,059
URGENT CARE
192,535
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,652
ANAPHYLAXIS
15,497
BELL'S PALSY
4,642
Miscarriages
14,431
Heart Attacks
40,553
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
52,299
Permanently Disabled
6,634
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
31,438
Life Threatening
41,584
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,783
Shingles
44,348 Dead 4,279,200 Injured Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions as More Pfizer Fraud Uncovered
W.E.F's Luciferian plan for Satan's version of this New World Order. The alternative view is that God will use Satan and his demonic hoards to actually implement his New World Order, which is a Messianic New World Order. So whom should we fear? Satan and his puppets at the World Economic Forum, or God who is about to unleash his judgments upon the earth as prophesied in the Book of Revelation in the Bible?
“And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.”
VAERS COVID Vaccine
Adverse Event Reports
Through May 13, 2022
28,141
DEATHS
157,125
HOSPITALIZATIONS
129,059
URGENT CARE
192,535
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,652
ANAPHYLAXIS
15,497
BELL'S PALSY
4,642
Miscarriages
14,431
Heart Attacks
40,553
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
52,299
Permanently Disabled
6,634
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
31,438
Life Threatening
41,584
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,783
Shingles
44,348 Dead 4,279,200 Injured Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions as More Pfizer Fraud Uncovered
W.E.F's Luciferian plan for Satan's version of this New World Order. The alternative view is that God will use Satan and his demonic hoards to actually implement his New World Order, which is a Messianic New World Order. So whom should we fear? Satan and his puppets at the World Economic Forum, or God who is about to unleash his judgments upon the earth as prophesied in the Book of Revelation in the Bible?
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