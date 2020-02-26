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Judge Berman Jackson Calls For Suspension Of First Amendment In Roger Stone Case
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82 views • February 26, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on February 25 2020
On Tuesday Feb25th 2020, Roger Stone was in federal court to question two jurors whom showed bias before, during and after his federal trial. Judge Amy Berman Jackson used the opportunity to attack President Trump, Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones for daring to speak out about the obvious Kangaroo court being held to punish Roger Stone.
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www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Uploaded on February 25 2020
On Tuesday Feb25th 2020, Roger Stone was in federal court to question two jurors whom showed bias before, during and after his federal trial. Judge Amy Berman Jackson used the opportunity to attack President Trump, Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones for daring to speak out about the obvious Kangaroo court being held to punish Roger Stone.
Support the InfoWar by supporting yourself, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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